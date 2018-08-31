Costa Coffee Sold To Coca-Cola For £3.9bn

PA Wire/PA Images There are over 2,400 Costa outlets

Costa Coffee has been sold to Coca-Cola for £3.9 billion, it has been announced.

Its current owners, Whitbread, are selling the chain in order to focus on their Premier Inn hotel business.

At present there are over 2,400 Costa outlets and Coca-Cola have already stated plans to make the brand a global success.

Coca-Cola president James Quincey said: “Costa gives Coca-Cola new capabilities and expertise in coffee, and our system can create opportunities to grow the Costa brand worldwide.

“Hot beverages is one of the few remaining segments of the total beverage landscape where Coca-Cola does not have a global brand.

“Costa gives us access to this market through a strong coffee platform. I’d like to welcome the team to Coca-Cola and look forward to working with them.”

Proceeds from the deal will be used to pay down debt and boost the Whitbread pension fund.

A significant majority of net cash proceeds will be returned to shareholders.