Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda And Other Supermarket Own-Brand Cough Syrup Recalled Over Mould

Own-brand cough syrups sold at a large number of high-street supermarkets have been recalled, due to worries they could grow mould, which could make a child unwell.
A statement on the government’s website revealed there is a problem with one of the ingredients in certain blackcurrant-flavoured cough syrups from Asda, Morrison’s, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Numark, Superdrug and Wilko, which could cause them to allow mould to grow. The syrups were manufactured by Bell, Sons & Co.
“There is a low risk that the mould could make the child unwell or cause a reaction, although to date we are not aware of any cases where this has happened,” the statement read. “As a precaution it has been decided to recall affected batches.”
The government stated that only a small number of batches of the different products are being recalled. No other cough syrups are affected. If parents have bought any of the cough syrups listed below they are advised to return them to the supermarket.
Dr Sam Atkinson, the Medicines And Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) director of the inspection, enforcement and standards division said: “Check if you have any of the listed cough syrups and if you do, please don’t use them. Take them back to where you bought them from. The mould is not always visible, so return any of the affected cough syrup bottles, even if it looks okay to use.
“If your child has recently taken one of these cough syrups, and, in the unlikely event that they have become unwell or had a reaction, please speak to your GP, pharmacist or other healthcare professional.
“Our highest priority is making sure the medicines you and your family take are safe. This is why, even though there is a low risk of a reaction, we have asked the company to carry out this recall and why we want people to check their medicine cabinets.”
The government has revealed details and shared images of all the bottles affected to help parents identify them.
Products affected:
:: Sainsbury’s Children’s Dry Cough 0.75g/5ml Syrup - 275V1 - exp 01/09/2020 (pictured above).
:: Wilko Tickly Cough 0.75g/5ml Oral Solution - 275V2 - exp 01/09/2020.
:: Tesco Children’s Dry Cough Syrup - 277V1, 278V2, 281W1 - exp 01/10/2020, 01/12/2020, 01/01/2021.
:: Superdrug Children’s Dry Tickly Cough Glycerin 0.75 g/5 ml Oral Solution - 280V2, 284W1- exp 01/12/2020, 01/03/2021.
:: Numark Children’s Dry Cough 0.75 g/5 ml Oral Solution - 280V1, 288W1- exp 01/12/2020, 01/04/2021.
:: Morrisons Children’s Dry Tickly Cough Glycerin 0.75g/5ml Oral Solution - 282W1- exp 01/01/2021.
:: Bell’s Healthcare Children’s Dry Cough Glycerin 0.75g/5ml Syrup - 280V3 - exp 01/12/2020.
:: Asda Children’s Dry Cough Syrup Glycerol Blackcurrant Flavour - batch 274V1, 276V1, 278V1, 283W1 - expiry dates 01/08/2020, 01/10/2020, 01/12/2020, 01/02/2021.
To read the full statement, click here.