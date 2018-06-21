Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda And Other Supermarket Own-Brand Cough Syrup Recalled Over Mould

Own-brand cough syrups sold at a large number of high-street supermarkets have been recalled, due to worries they could grow mould, which could make a child unwell.

A statement on the government’s website revealed there is a problem with one of the ingredients in certain blackcurrant-flavoured cough syrups from Asda, Morrison’s, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Numark, Superdrug and Wilko, which could cause them to allow mould to grow. The syrups were manufactured by Bell, Sons & Co.

“There is a low risk that the mould could make the child unwell or cause a reaction, although to date we are not aware of any cases where this has happened,” the statement read. “As a precaution it has been decided to recall affected batches.”