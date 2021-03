NEWS & POLITICS

Could The EU Vaccine War Give Boris Johnson An Election Boost?

Arj Singh, Paul Waugh and Rachel Wearmouth are joined by Tory peer and polling expert Lord Robert Hayward to discuss whether the success of the rollout compared to the EU’s haphazard jabbing programme could help the Tories at the ballot box, what the by-election in Hartlepool means for Labour, and how the infighting in the SNP might affect their Holyrood seats and calls for a second independence referendum.