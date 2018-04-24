Rachel Riley's Boyfriend Pasha Kovalev Serves Up A 'Bumhole' During 'Countdown' Appearance

If Rachel Riley learnt one thing from her boyfriend Pasha Kovalev’s previous appearance on ‘Countdown’, it was that he couldn’t be trusted to keep things clean. However, the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional left his other half red-faced once again, during an appearance on the Channel 4 gameshow on Monday (23 April).

Faced with the letters ‘HMWOIUEBL’, Pasha managed to find a word worth seven points as he sat alongside Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner. The solution Pasha served up had Rachel blushing, as he proclaimed it was “bumhole”. Taking to Twitter after the show aired, Rachel revealed much of her laughter had been left on the cutting room floor. “When your boyfriend spots an opening to play a cheeky seven. I may have been laughing too much for the board shot to make the edit # BUMHOLE,” she wrote.

When your boyfriend spots an opening to play a cheeky seven 😂 I may have been laughing too much for the board shot to make the edit 🤣 #BUMHOLE pic.twitter.com/Z5Opc8CvRL — Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) April 23, 2018

Posting a video of the moment, Rachel tweeted: “Can’t take @PashaKovalev anywhere. This was supposed to be the clean version of the show! “One day I’ll grow up enough not to laugh at this, but for now, it’s orofficially funny [sic],” she added.

Can’t take @PashaKovalev anywhere 😂😂😂 This was supposed to be the clean version of the show! pic.twitter.com/ehmneNYM20 — Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) April 23, 2018

Off the edit room floor! One day I’ll grow up enough not to laugh at this, but for now, it’s orofficially funny 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/vpFSjPA0fG — Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) April 23, 2018

Last time Pasha was on the show, he offered up the word ‘phallus’ as a solution to one of the puzzles, which didn’t even draw so much as a raise of an eyebrow from host Nick Hewer. ‘Countdown’ airs weekdays at 2pm on Channel 4.