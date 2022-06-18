Courteney Cox Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Courteney Cox has ruled out ever teaming up with her Friends castmates for another reunion.

Last year, the six-piece appeared together in a one-off special in which they looked back at the hit 90s sitcom and shared memories of making it.

Speaking to Faith Hill for Variety, Courteney explained that aside from one dinner, the reunion marked the first time all six actors had been together in over 20 years.

“I’m really close with everyone but we don’t all see each other,” she explained. “We had not all [been] in the same room [apart from] one time, all six together, since the actual show. We’re that busy.

“But the girls see each other a lot, and we see each other separately.”

On the emotional impact the show took on her, Courteney continued: “Walking on the stage at Warner Bros was the most emotional thing, I just immediately burst into tears. So many things had happened, so many years of being together. You name it, we’d gone through it.”

"We're not gonna do another reunion" Courteney Cox tells Faith Hill of the #FriendsReunion. "Can you imagine? We'll be like, 'We're 80, let's go back in!'" https://t.co/fJHh7l8t55 pic.twitter.com/eVK1CHQAg1 — Variety (@Variety) June 17, 2022

Ruling out a second special, she added: “We’re not going to do another reunion. Can you imagine? When we’re 80 and ‘let’s go back in’.

“I don’t feel closure, but I just feel like the luckiest [person]. I can’t believe that I got that part and was able to make those friends and be a part of something that’s still going on.”

Courteney’s co-star Jennifer Aniston has repeatedly spoken out about the surprise she felt at how emotional being back on the set of Friends made her while filming the reunion.

The stars of Friends on the set of the reunion Terence Patrick/HBO Max via PA Media

Months after the special aired, Jen revealed she’d actually walked off set several times during recording.

She said: “It just took me by surprise because it was like, ‘Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?’.

“It was all very jarring and, of course, you’ve got cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points. I don’t know how they cut around it.

“That was what was jarring, that we all had an idea of what the future was going to be and we were going to go hunker down and focus on this or that and then it all just changed overnight, and that was it.