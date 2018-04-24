Courtney Act has shared her take on the current series of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, praising the show for opening up a conversation about race, while giving The Vixen her backing. So far this series, The Vixen has clashed with her competitors on numerous occasions, but one disagreement, which took place in episode three of spin-off show ‘Untucked’, has received particular attention. During a clash with fellow contestant Aquaria, The Vixen told her rival that she was “creating a narrative where I am an angry black woman who has scared off the little white girl”, sparking many discussions online.

Speaking on Tuesday’s (24 April) episode of ‘BUILD’, ‘Drag Race’ season six finalist Courtney shared her thoughts on the current matter, praising the show for showing an important conversation. “We saw on this season, the conversation about race between The Vixen and Aquaria, with some amazing narration by Monet [X Change]. She was like, ‘The optics of the situation are…’. “Asia, Monet, Monique and The Vixen, from that first episode of ‘Untucked’ when the four of them are on the couch together, I just fell in love.” Turning her attention to The Vixen, Courtney added: “I know people may see The Vixen as problematic or ready to fight, which she said from the get-go, but I just love the four of them so much.”

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Courtney Act

“She’ll wipe the floor with you,” Courtney added. “But I kind of admire her for that. “When she called out Aquaria for not speaking her mind about Miz Cracker, I was like, ‘yeah go on’. When you’re sitting there [on ‘Drag Race’], it’s so easy to bitch behind somebody’s back, but when The Vixen called Aquaria out and brought it to light, I was like, ‘I like that, I’m here for it’.” Courtney is not the first former ‘Drag Race’ star to weigh in on the matter, with season seven contestant Jasmine Masters posting a video message in the wake of the episode, telling fans: “Miss Vixen has told nothing but one thousand percent of the truth.” “Racism in drag and on television is a conversation WAY OVER DUE,” tweeted Aja, who recently starred in ‘All Stars 3’. Watch Courtney’s ‘BUILD’ interview in full below...