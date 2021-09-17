Covid Infections Drop As One In 80 People Tested Positive Last Week

Approximately one in 80 people had Covid-19 last week in England, which is down from one in 70 the week before.

One is 80 equates to around 697,100 people according to the latest survey from the Office of National Statistics.

For comparison, one in 50 people in England were thought to be testing positive at the height of the second wave in early January.

Daily cases are dropping in the UK but it’s still high

The rolling seven-day average in the UK is starting to slightly drop, as shown by the chart below.

There are 26,911 confirmed cases for England, Wales and Northern Ireland as of Thursday – figures for Scotland were not available due to a technical problem.

The increase in cases throughout August is driven by the highly infectious Delta variant.