As we enter the second year of the pandemic, one thing is clear: Covid-19 has put an enormous strain on mental health. The loss of loved ones, illness and the fear of illness, social restrictions and economic insecurity have all taken their toll on our psychological wellbeing.

In the UK, a general measure of mental health fell by 8% as result of the onset of Covid-19, according to our new IFS study published in the World Happiness Report. This may not sound like much, but it is a huge drop in mental health terms: roughly equivalent to the pre-pandemic difference in mental health between the richest and poorest 20% of people.

Our mental health improved over the summer months but remained significantly below pre-pandemic levels. By September 2020, when restrictions were relatively relaxed, general mental health was still 2% lower than it would have been in the absence of the pandemic.

As with so many aspects of the pandemic, the impacts have not been evenly felt. Women, who already had lower levels of mental health before Covid-19 hit, experienced much larger deteriorations. Young women (aged 16-24) saw a decline in mental health in April 2020 that was nearly three times the population average. And negative impacts have been most persistent among elderly women (aged 65 and over), who saw a much more limited recovery over the summer months than other groups.

The deterioration in mental health as a result of Covid-19 comes on top of a longer-run decline in mental health in the UK, which has taken place since at least the early 2000s. Before the pandemic hit, there was already considerable concern over increased levels of anxiety, depression and other disorders – especially among women and young people – and the resulting pressures on mental health services. The pandemic has further increased demand for mental health support, while severely disrupting the provision of services.