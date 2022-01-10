Covid Self-Isolation Period Could Be Cut To Five Days, Says Boris Johnson

Leon Neal via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has confirmed the government is looking at reducing the Covid self-isolation period from seven days to five.

Speaking to broadcasters on Monday, the prime minister was asked if the quarantine period for fully vaccinated people who test positive could be cut.

“We are looking at that,” he said. “Whether to come down from seven days to five days, the thing to do is look at the science.”

Johnson added that people should “join the movement” and get a vaccination if they had yet to do so.

“We’ve got to make sure that we see off Omicron, we are making great progress,” he said.

It came as Michael Gove, the communities secretary, said the country was moving to a stage where it should “live with Covid”.

Amid reports people might soon have to pay for lateral flow tests, Gove said they would remain free “as long as we need”.

Ministers are under pressure from some Tory MPs to ease the rules in England sooner rather than later.