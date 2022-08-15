Jacob King via PA Wire/PA Images

The UK has become the first nation to approve a “next generation” Covid-19 booster jab which will target two strains of the virus simultaneously.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorised Moderna’s bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant.

Advertisement

Known as mRNA-1273.214, the dose is an updated version of the Moderna vaccine which is already in use for first, second and booster doses.

Moderna’s chief medical officer, Dr Paul Burton, previously said that the new jab can boost a person’s antibodies to such high levels that it may only be needed annually.

Stephane Bancel, chief executive officer at Moderna, described it as a “next generation Covid-19 vaccine” which will play an “important role in protecting people in the UK from Covid-19” over the winter.

He added that the jab has “consistently shown superior breadth of immune response” over alternatives in clinical trials.

Advertisement

The MHRA said that the vaccine’s side effects are the same as those seen in the original Moderna booster dose and were typically mild.

Its chief executive, Dr June Raine, described the new booster as “a sharpened tool in our armoury” to protect the UK against Covid-19.

Dr Raine said: “I am pleased to announce the approval of the Moderna bivalent booster vaccine, which was found in the clinical trial to provide a strong immune response against the Omicron BA.1 variant as well as the original 2020 strain.

“The first generation of Covid-19 vaccines being used in the UK continue to provide important protection against the disease and save lives.

“What this bivalent vaccine gives us is a sharpened tool in our armoury to help protect us against this disease as the virus continues to evolve.

Advertisement

“We have in place a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy for monitoring the safety of all UK-approved Covid-19 vaccines and this will include the vaccine approved today.”

While the vaccine has been approved for use, we’re yet to find out exactly who will receive it as part of the autumn booster programme.

Stephen Evans, a professor of Pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the possible roll out will depend on factors including cost and clinical efficacy estimates.

“This vaccine contains two components; the first is the original Moderna Covid vaccine for which there is both very large clinical trial data and massive experience following its introduction in many countries including the UK,” he explained.

“The second is a modification of that original vaccine targeted at the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 which is a new component.

Advertisement

“The similarity of that new component to the original has allowed the MHRA to authorise the vaccine based on its antibody response rather than demonstrating it prevents infections.