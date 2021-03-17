Covid Vaccine Appointments Now Available In England For Anyone Over-50

Anyone aged over-50 can now book an appointment for a Covid vaccine in England without waiting for an invite.

An update on the NHS England website now lists the age group as one of the eligibility criteria for receiving a jab.

You do not need to wait to be contacted if any of the following apply:

you are aged 50 or over

you are at high risk from coronavirus (clinically extremely vulnerable)

you are an eligible frontline health or social care worker

you have a condition that puts you at higher risk (clinically vulnerable)

you have a learning disability

you are a main carer for someone at high risk from coronavirus

It comes as Matt Hancock sought to reassure the public the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, insisting there is no evidence the coronavirus jab has caused blood clots after some European nations halted its rollout.

The health secretary urged the public to come forward and get the jab as the the European Medicines Agency (EMA) conducts a full scientific review – with France, Germany, Spain and Italy pausing their programmes.

The regulator, which approved the vaccine for the EU, says it currently “remains convinced” that the “benefits of this vaccine outweigh the risk”.

It is due to offer a further update on Thursday after several European countries halted its use due to reports of some people suffering blood clots following vaccination.

Hancock told broadcasters: “The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab is safe, we know that over 10 million people have had it in this country, and that’s what the British regulator says but also the World Health Organisation and even the European regulator.

“We keep the effects of these vaccines under review all the time and we know that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is saving lives in the UK right now so if you get the call, get the jab.”