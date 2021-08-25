Why Llamas Could Hold The Key To Preventing Future Covid Variants

Johanna Geron via Reuters A llama called Winter, whose antibodies were used in the hunt for a treatment for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), August 23, 2021.

Llamas’ antibodies might soon play a crucial role in preventing new Covid variants popping up, according to a promising Belgian start-up.

Clinical trials have started within the VIB-UGent Centre for Medical Biotechnology in Ghent, after researchers said antibodies from a llama reduced the severity of Covid infections during their lab tests.

The antibodies in question – from a llama called Winter in the initial tests – are unusually small, meaning they can bind to part of the virus’ protein spike.

The chief medical officer linked to VIB-UGent, Dominique Tersago, said this could be a “game-changer” for treating infected people in hospital.

It could also help protect those with weaker immune systems by supplementing the Covid vaccines.

Llama antibodies appear to blunt the efforts of the virus particles.

Tersago said: “At the moment we’re not seeing mutations of a high frequency anywhere near where the binding site is.”