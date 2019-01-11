Former 'Neighbours' Star Craig McLachlan Charged With Indecent Assault

The Australian star is facing charges of eight counts of indecent assault, one count of common assault and another charge of attempted indecent assault.

Former ‘Neighbours’ actor Craig McLachlan has been charged with multiple counts of sex offences.

McLachlan has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women who worked with him in a stage production of ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ in 2014.

Police in Victoria state said a 53-year-old man, identified in reports as McLachlan, has been summoned to appear in court over the charges.

A spokesman for the actor said McLachlan denied all of the charges.

They said in a statement said: “Craig is innocent of these charges which will be vigorously defended.”

McLachlan rose to fame as Henry Ramsay in ‘Neighbours’ in 1987 – a role he played for two years.