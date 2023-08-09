Police Are Now Treating The Fire At The Crooked House Pub As Arson

The burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley. Jacob King - PA Images via Getty Images

Police have said they are now treating a fire that gutted The Crooked House pub as arson.

Mystery surrounded the blaze that tore through the iconic 18th century building, dubbed “Britain’s wonkiest pub”, near Dudley on Saturday and the reasons why it was then torn down days later.

Firefighters also said they experienced some difficulties reaching the fire after the property was devoured by flames.

The fire took place just days after the pub was sold to a private buyer.

Our investigation into a fire at the Crooked House on Himley Road last Saturday (5 August) continues as we try to understand the circumstances, which we are now treating as arson.



In a statement on Wednesday evening, Staffordshire police said: “Our investigation into a fire at the Crooked House on Himley Road last Saturday continues as we try to understand the circumstances, which we are now treating as arson.

“This fire has shocked and upset so many given the, albeit not listed, cultural importance and heritage of the building. This is not lost on us and a robust investigation using all available information and forensic opportunities is being carried out.”

