American rapper Cupcakke is in hospital after posting a tweet suggesting she was about to take her own life.
On Monday night, Cupcakke – real name Elizabeth Harris – alarmed fans when she tweeted a message in which she appeared to express suicidal feelings.
Following this, the 21-year-old was taken to hospital, where Chicago Police told the BBC she underwent a “mental evaluation” and did not receive treatment for injuries.
They said in an official statement: “Officers went out a few times to check on Elizabeth. Once they got in touch with her, they took her to hospital - not for her injuries - but for a mental evaluation.”
Shortly after her tweet was posted, a number of her former collaborators and peers from the music industry posted tweets offering their support, including Lady Leshurr, Lizzo and singer Charli XCX, whose most recent mixtape ‘Pop 2’ featured Cupcakke on the song ‘I Got It’.
She wrote: “The world would never be the same without you. We all love you SO MUCH Cupcakke. From the bottom of our hearts. Please stay strong.”
Since her first mixtape debuted in 2016, Cupcakke has become renowned for her sexually explicit lyrics and performance style, as well as her messages of female empowerment and solidarity with the LGBT+ community.
She has also tackled more serious subjects in her material, such as sexual abuse, her difficult upbringing, which included stints in homeless shelters, and suicide.
Her fourth album ‘Eden’ was met with praise upon its release in October 2019, and as well as featuring songs about sex and self-love, thems with which she’s become synonymous, she also raps about racism and, on the closing track, autism.
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0300 5000 927 (open Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on www.rethink.org.