Daisy Ridley Opens Up About Graves' Disease Diagnosis

Daisy Ridley via Associated Press

Daisy Ridley is opening up about her experience with Graves’ disease for the first time.

The British actor, best known for her portrayal of Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, spoke at length about her diagnosis in an interview with Women’s Health published on Tuesday.

She explained she first sought medical attention when she began experiencing symptoms ― including hot flashes, weight loss and fatigue ― after wrapping work on the film Magpie, which premiered at South by Southwest in March.

“I thought, ‘Well, I’ve just played a really stressful role; presumably that’s why I feel poorly,’” Daisy told the publication, before noting that she was formally diagnosed in September of last year.

The National Institutes of Health define Graves’ disease as an autoimmune disorder which can cause hyperthyroidism, or an overactive thyroid. Over time, the condition can lead to blood clots, thinning bones, infertility and heart failure. It mostly impacts young to middle-aged women, and often runs in families.

Upon receiving the diagnosis, Daisy experienced a period of grief and sadness, followed by irritation as well.

“It was funny, I was like, ‘Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,’ but turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can’t chill out,” she told Women’s Health. “I didn’t realise how bad I felt before. Then I looked back and thought, ‘How did I do that?’”

In the year since learning of her condition, Daisy has taken steps to improve her lifestyle habits. In addition to daily medication, she’s integrated other wellness measures like cryotherapy and acupuncture. She’s also gone on a gluten-free diet to reduce inflammation: “I am not super strict about it, but generally cutting down on gluten makes me feel better.”

Daisy ― most recently seen in Young Woman And The Sea, which hit cinemas earlier this year ― is one of several celebrities who have gone public with their Graves’ disease diagnosis.