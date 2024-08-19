Dakota Johnson Has Her Say On Latest Chris Martin Split Rumours

Dakota Johnson via Associated Press

Dakota Johnson has shut down the latest speculation about her relationship with fiancé Chris Martin.

The Fifty Shades Of Grey star and Coldplay frontman have been together on-and-off for around seven years, and first found themselves at the centre of engagement speculation in December 2020.

Recent reports published in the Daily Mail last week claimed the pair had decided to call off their engagement and go their separate ways.

According to the tabloid, Dakota had been spotted a week earlier without her engagement ring, with an undisclosed “source” suggesting they’d “accepted it is best to move on”.

However, the Madame Web actor’s team has now dismissed these rumours, with a spokesperson insisting to People magazine that she and Chris are very much still “happily together”.

Chris Martin on stage in LA last year via Associated Press

Since first getting together in 2017, Dakota and Chris have mostly chosen to keep their relationship private, and have never actually made a public appearance together in the last seven years.

“We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private,” she told Elle in 2021, in a rare comment about the relationship.

Dakota has been seen enjoying herself at a number of Coldplay concerts in that time, though, and previously directed the music video for the chart-topping band’s 2020 single Cry Cry Cry.

She’s also made no secret of her friendship with Chris’ most famous ex, Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom the singer shares two grown-up children, 20-year-old Apple and 18-year-old Moses.