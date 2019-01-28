Celebrity chef Dan Doherty, who is a judge on ‘Britain’s Best Home Cook’ alongside Mary Berry, has apologised to staff at his central London restaurant following sexual harassment claims. The 33-year-old was also reportedly banned from the Royal Oak gastro pub in Marylebone for a month, while an investigation into his conduct was launched by his bosses.

EMPICS Entertainment Dan Doherty

According to the Sunday Times, the restaurant’s parent company looked into claims that he had made inappropriate remarks to female staff. When he returned to work a month later, he switched roles from Head Chef to Executive Chef and apologised to his team. In a statement, the chef said: “I would never intentionally make offensive comments to anyone I work with, male or female. “I have apologised to the whole team for any offence I may have inadvertently caused. It would never be my intention.”

BBC 'Britain's Best Home Cook' presenter Claudia Winkleman, with judges (left to right) Mary Berry, Dan Doherty and Chris Bavin.