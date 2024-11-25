Saturday Night Live Comic Reacts To Elon Musk Ripping Into His Impersonation Of Him

Dana Carvey via Associated Press

“I can’t do Elon Musk very well,” the comedian admitted on an episode of his Superfly podcast with David Spade released on Friday. “But I can do something that sounds not like anything. He has an incredible accent — South Africa, via Canada, via Pennsylvania.”

Advertisement

Carvey, who has also parodied US president Joe Biden on SNL, added: “It’s almost like, it’s a little bit of Australian in there, a little bit of British, but it’s not totally that.”

The response comes after Musk ripped into Carvey’s performance on SNL’s first episode following Donald Trump winning a second term in the White House earlier this month.

During an opening sketch, Carvey impersonated the Tesla CEO, jumping around in a black MAGA hat and saying: ”Check it out, dark MAGA. Yeah! But seriously, I run the country now.

“America’s going to be like one of my rockets that’s super cool and super fun. But there’s a slight chance it could blow up, and everybody dies.”

Advertisement

Carvey’s impression referenced Musk’s appearance during Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally last month, where he referred to himself as “dark, gothic MAGA”.

Musk dug into Carvey and SNL on his social media platform, X, formerly called Twitter, in multiple posts shared after the episode’s release.

Elon Musk via Associated Press

“They are so mad that @realDonaldTrump won,” the SpaceX founder, who endorsed Trump in the 2024 election, wrote.

Musk also addressed Carvey’s impersonation of him, saying: “Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey,” as well as calling SNL “out of touch with reality”.

Advertisement

“SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality,” Musk said.

“Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further.”