Dancing On Ice Unveils First Celebrity Contestant On The Line-Up Of Next Year's Series

Dancing On Ice hosts Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

Reality star Ferne McCann has become the first celebrity revealed to be taking part in the new series of Dancing On Ice.

Now, regular Dancing On Ice viewers might currently find themselves pondering, “hold on a second, doesn’t that show usually start in January?”.

Well, yes it does. However, it’s worth keeping in mind just how much training goes into taking part in the ITV skating show, meaning the line-up gets announced months in advance to give the celebs time to get rehearsing.

Ferne was revealed as the first of next year’s celebrity contestants during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, revealing: “I’m so excited. It’s going to be a huge challenge but I’m excited for the glitz and glamour of the show.”

In 2013, Ferne first rose to prominence as a cast member on the docusoap The Only Way Is Essex, quitting after three years as part of the cast.

She then won herself a legion of new fans when she joined the cast of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016, making it all the way to the final alongside Vicky Pattinson and George Shelley.

Ferne has also appeared on the reality shows Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebs Go Dating, as well as her own fly-on-the-wall shows on ITVBe.