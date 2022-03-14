Dancing On Ice Finalists Confirmed After Two Skaters Sent Home

Kye Whyte, Connor Ball, Kimberly Wyatt, Brendan Cole and Regan Gascoigne all competed in the Dancing On Ice final Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

The trio were confirmed as this year’s finalists on Sunday after Olympic BMX star Kye Whyte and The Vamps’ Connor Ball were sent home in a double elimination.

Kye and Connor were sent home after landing in the skate-off alongside Kimberly, with the judges choosing to save her.

The contestants began the semi-final by showing off their ability to skate solo – a challenge which was won by Kimberly, who then went on to score the full 40 points in her second performance.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan scored 39 out of 40 in his second performance, while singer and dancer Regan also scored the full 40.

The three remaining contestants will fight it out to win this year’s competition in two weeks time.

Dancing On Ice will not air next weekend, as ITV will be showing rugby in its scheduled slot.

Kimberly was saved in the skate-off against Kye and Connor Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

At the start of the show, Phillip sent his well wishes, saying: “As you can see, Holly isn’t here tonight.

“We found out just a few hours ago that she’s tested positive for Covid.

