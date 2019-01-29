Dancing On Ice star James Jordan has shared details of a massive behind-the-scenes row he recently had with Gemma Collins. The former Strictly Come Dancing professional claimed the row came about when he called Gemma out on something he disagreed with, claiming she “gets carried away when she’s upset”.

PA Wire/PA Images Gemma Collins

Speaking to Best magazine, he said: “Gemma and I had a big old bust-up the other day – I felt she was in the wrong about something. “She said, ‘You know what? You’re right.’ And she apologised to everyone concerned. “That takes humility. What can I say... she gets carried away when she’s upset. James had previously spoken out to defend Gemma following her on-air row with judge Jason Gardiner, insisting she is “not a bad person”.