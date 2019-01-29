Dancing On Ice star James Jordan has shared details of a massive behind-the-scenes row he recently had with Gemma Collins.
The former Strictly Come Dancing professional claimed the row came about when he called Gemma out on something he disagreed with, claiming she “gets carried away when she’s upset”.
Speaking to Best magazine, he said: “Gemma and I had a big old bust-up the other day – I felt she was in the wrong about something.
“She said, ‘You know what? You’re right.’ And she apologised to everyone concerned.
“That takes humility. What can I say... she gets carried away when she’s upset.
James had previously spoken out to defend Gemma following her on-air row with judge Jason Gardiner, insisting she is “not a bad person”.
James’ latest comments might also explain why Gemma has been in and out of the What’sApp group between all the contestants.
Last week, Saira Khan told her fellow Loose Women panellists that The GC had frequently left their group chat only to later rejoin it.
She said: “Gemma’s in it, Gemma’s out of it, Gemma’s in it, Gemma’s out of it... I think she’s in it at the minute.”
However, Saira herself risked Gemma’s wrath by publicly condemning her row with Jason.
She admitted it had “distressed” her children who were watching in the audience, and ordered the pair to take their beef off-screen.
Gemma, who previously admitted to having a showdown with eliminated contestant Mark Little, is currently recovering from her spectacular fall on the most recent episode of Dancing On Ice.
Sunday’s live show saw her fall flat on her face during her performance to Celine Dion’s It’s All Coming Back To Me Now with partner Matt Evers.
She later revealed the unfortunate incident had left her feeling “devastated and embarrassed”, and had suffered bruising to her legs.
Meanwhile, her boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent has also spoken out against those who speculated Gemma faked her fall.
Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday at 6pm on ITV.