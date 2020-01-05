'Hurt' Jason Gardiner Claims Holly Willoughby And Phillip Schofield Didn't Get In Touch After He Quit Dancing On Ice

Former Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner has claimed Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have snubbed him since he quit the show. Jason, who had worked with Holly and Phil on the ITV skating show since 2005, says he’s not heard from the presenting duo since he left the judging panel last year, despite thinking they were all “part of the Dancing On Ice family”.

Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock (L-R) Jason Gardiner, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

“I’ve had nothing,” he told The Sun. “Not even a text message. “It is hurtful, especially because when Phillip was getting a lot of negative attention recently I sent him a message of support. “I thought they would get in touch but I’ve learned this industry is full of fake and disingenuous people.” Jason did hear from fellow panellist Ashley Banjo following his departure, but is upset that his skating heroes on the ITV show also failed to get in touch.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images (L-R) Ashley Banjo, Jason, Phillip Schofield, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

He said: “Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill — who are idols of mine — didn’t contact me either. “It’s upsetting, because I really ­valued these people, and I can’t understand why they wouldn’t get in touch. It doesn’t take much to send a message or a DM.” Jason also claims that he decided to walk away from Dancing on Ice last year following his infamous clash with contestant Gemma Collins on the 2019 series. After the TOWIE star accused the judge of selling stories on her during her critique on one of the live shows, Jason consulted his lawyers.

Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock Gemma Collins clashed with Jason during her time on Dancing On Ice last year.