Dancing On Ice hosts Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

All 12 celebrities taking part in the new series of Dancing On Ice have been unveiled.

Over the past four days, the line-up for next year’s run of the ITV skating show has slowly been released, with stars from across the world of TV, sport and beyond all getting put through their paces this time around.

With the cast list now complete, let’s take a look at all 12 of the famous faces who’ve signed up for Dancing On Ice 2025…

Advertisement

Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann first rose to prominence as a cast member of The Only Way Is Essex, before subsequent reality TV appearances led to her landing several of her own fly-on-the-wall series.

In recent history, Ferne has been taking time out of the spotlight following a string of high-profile controversies, with Dancing On Ice marking her return to reality TV.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge but I’m excited for the glitz and glamour of the show,” she said.

Mollie Pearce

Advertisement

Mollie Pearce made it all the way to the final of the most recent series of the BBC reality show The Traitors, but stumbled at the last minute when she was duped by her friend Harry Clark, who she didn’t know had been “killing off” the rest of the cast all series long.

“I’m ready for the challenge,” Mollie said of her upcoming second reality TV stint.

Sir Steve Redgrave

Olympian Sir Steve Redgrave has a staggering five gold medals to his name thanks to his illustrious rowing career.

Since retiring from rowing in the early 2000s, he’s still a prominent figure within the world of sport, mostly as a commentator.

Following the news of his casting, Sir Steve enthused: “It’s like going back to being an athlete again – I’ve been competing most of my life.”

Advertisement

Sam Aston

Coronation Street fans will best known Sam Aston for his portrayal of Chesney Brown in the ITV soap, a character he’s played since the age of 10.

He revealed he is both “nervous but excited to get going”, sharing that he’s also keen for viewers to “see me for me rather than Chesney”.

Charlie Brooks

Another soap legend, Charlie Brooks is best remembered for her portrayal of the villainous Janine Butcher in EastEnders.

Advertisement

Charlie is no stranger to reality TV, either, having previously won I’m A Celebrity back in 2012 and the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special a year earlier.

“All I want to do is enjoy it,’ she claimed, joking: “And try not to break my leg.”

Josh Jones

If you’re a fan of TikTok comedy, there’s a high chance you’ll already have seen Josh Jones hilarious takes once before.

He admitted he’s not exactly holding out much hope for his chances on the ice, saying: “I’ve not got any skating experience whatsoever. I did it once for a date years ago and I wasn’t very good, I was holding onto the railings the entire time and we aren’t together now.

“My dancing isn’t great either, for a gay man I have no rhythm, I struggle to clap along to a beat so this will be fun.”

Advertisement

Anton Ferdinand

After playing for teams like West Ham, Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers, former footballer Anton is now a pundit for the sport on talkRadio.

“I’m in a new phase of my life since retiring from football and the one of the things I’ve missed about playing is the structure it gives you,” he explained. “Dancing On Ice will give me that focus but I’m also doing it for my daughter because she loves dance and performing arts.

“My son always had my football to shout about so this will give my daughter and me something to share.”

Chelsee Healey

Advertisement

A real soap boomerang, Chelsee Healey’s TV work has included Waterloo Road, Hollyoaks and Casualty, and she also made an appearance on Dancing On Ice rival Strictly Come Dancing more than a decade ago, making it all the way to the final.

“I’ve got a bit of rhythm but skating on ice is completely different,” she insisted.

Dan Edgar

The second of two TOWIE cast members to sign up for Dancing On Ice this year, Dan has been part of the reality show for almost a decade, where the ups and downs of his romantic relationships with the likes of Chloe Sims, Amber Turner and Lauren Pope have dominated the action.

“I like to think I can ice skate a little bit, but I’m a terrible dancer so that bit is going to need some work,” he said.

Michaela Strachan

Advertisement

After making a name for herself on kids’ TV in the early 90s with The Really Wild Show, nature presenter Michaela Strachan now fronts the likes of Springwatch and Countryfile.

“I’ve always been one of those people who says yes, I’ll do that,” she teased of her upcoming stint on the ice.

Chris Taylor

After originally coming onto our radars on the fifth series of Love Island back in 2019, Chris Taylor made a return to the franchise in 2024 for the show’s first ever All Stars edition.

You may have also clocked his came in the hit blockbuster Barbie after coming to the attention of its star and producer, Margot Robbie, a self-professed Love Island fan.

Advertisement

“I’m somewhere between absolutely terrified and very excited and I keep flitting between the two quite aggressively throughout the day,” he admitted on the morning of his announcement.

Sarah Storey

Completing the line-up is Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey, the cyclist and swimmer with a whopping 17 gold medals to her name – more than any other athlete in the tournament’s history.

“I’m excited to learn a new skill and have the opportunity to put myself out there and learn a new sport,” she enthused.