Daniel Craig Won't Be Leaving 'Great Sums' Of Inheritance To The Next Generation

Daniel Craig may be one of the biggest actors in the world but he won’t be leaving his fortune to the next generation, he had said.

The James Bond actor has revealed he believes the idea of inheritance is “quite distasteful” and wants to spend or give his money away before he dies.

Speaking to Candis magazine (via The Mirror), the father of two said: “I think Andrew Carnegie [an American industrialist] gave away what in today’s money would be about 11billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it, too!

“But I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful.

“My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”