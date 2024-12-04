Daniel Craig via Associated Press

Daniel Craig had a “bone to pick” with Stephen Colbert — and told him about it to his face.

The former James Bond star had a chat on Monday’s edition of The Late Show about his new film Queer, but before cutting to a commercial break, Daniel noted that he’s been coming onto the show for several years — and that the host has never once correctly pronounced his name.

“I have a bone to pick with you,” he told the host. “Six shows — say my name.”

The comedian obliged and apparently pronounced the actor’s last name correctly: Rather than having “Craig” rhyme with “bed”, as is often the case when Americans say the name, he targeted the final syllable to elongate it – and pronounced it “Cray-ig” in a way that makes it rhyme with “vague”.

“Oh, now you’re doing it right,” his guest cheekily responded.

While Colbert managed on the first try, he appeared to grow confused about the two different pronunciations.

“It’s a diphthong,” said Daniel about the final syllable in his last name. “I don’t say ‘Col-bett!’”

While one could argue that the differing pronunciations speak merely to varying dialects, the comedian sincerely apologised despite his mistake being a “subtle one.”

“I don’t want you, Daniel Cray-ig, mad at me,” said Colbert. “Daniel Craig? Fuck that guy. Daniel Cray-ig? I’m so sorry. Please accept my apology.”

Daniel has appeared on the Late Show nearly every other year since 2015 and is currently promoting Luca Guadagnino’s adaptation of William S. Burrough’s Queer, which follows an alcoholic American expat in 1950s Mexico City who grows infatuated with another man.