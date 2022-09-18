Daniel Craig Shares ‘Very Funny’ Joke The Queen Made At His Expense

Daniel Craig has shared a funny memory of when he spent time with the Queen as they joined forces to film a skit for the 2012 Olympic games.

The James Bond star recalled a “very funny” joke that the monarch made to him in private.

Prior to her death, during an appearance on The Late Show, the actor recalled the Queen making a quip about him as they had their photo taken.

Describing the Queen as “very funny, wants to crack a joke, and crack a joke about me”, the British star then revealed: “We were having our photograph taken, and she just went, ‘Oh no, he’s the one that doesn’t smile.’”

Amazing.

Daniel Craig VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Daniel also revealed that he bonded with the Queen’s pet corgis, which he described as “very friendly”.

“I was rolling around on the floor with them most of the time,” he said. “I mean, they’re just there. I think they have their own footmen.”

Daniel was one of the first celebrities to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96.

Last week he reflected on sharing the screen with the royal during their Olympics comedy sketch.

To kick off the 2012 event’s Opening Ceremony, Daniel appeared in character as James Bond for a scene set at Buckingham Palace.

In the sketch, the late monarch briefly addressed 007 before the two were seen entering a helicopter, which flew over the stadium, ending with a stunt double of the Queen parachuting into the arena.

“What an incredible thing,” Daniel said of the sketch.

He told the BBC: “We will not see the likes of her ever again. To be alive during her reign is something else.

