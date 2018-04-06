Danniella Westbrook Says Her Face Is ‘Rotting Away’ Due To Botched Surgery

Danniella Westbrook has opened up about her appearance, stating that her face is “rotting away” due to botched surgery.
The former ‘EastEnders’ star has had numerous cosmetic procedures over the years and is facing another, after being left with no cheekbone on the left side of her face and painful screws in her mouth.
Danniella’s latest health woes began when she was hospitalised with blood poisoning after receiving £750,000 worth of dental implants on programme ‘Celebrity Botched Up Bodies’.
Speaking to the Mirror, Danniella has now said: “I just don’t look like myself anymore. Obviously I’m going to age a lot faster anyway because of the drugs but I didn’t need this as well.”
Ahead of her next corrective operation, Danniella is drinking “12 pints of milk a day” to strengthen her bones.
“They [the doctors] need to take a piece of bone out of my skull and put a plate into my face, but they’ve got nothing to stick the plate on at the minute because the bones not strong enough,” she said. “They can start to rebuild it but I’ll never look the same and it could make me look not very nice, even worse than I look now.”
And while the ex-soap star’s drug use has been well-documented over the years, she maintained that cocaine abuse is not the cause of her current problems.
“The thing that makes me most unhappy is everyone goes, ‘It’s coke’,” she told the paper. “I’m like, ‘Listen if it was coke, I’d be like yeah it’s coke’. But this is not my fault, it’s down to the TV show that I’ve got bad teeth.”
In late 2016, Danniella announced plans to take legal action against Channel 5, who made the ‘Celebrity Botched Up Bodies’, for loss of earnings.
Doctors on the show had warned Danniella that her gums might not be able to withstand the procedure, citing the fact she smoked 20 cigarettes a day as the reason why.
HuffPost UK has contacted Danniella’s representative and Channel 5 for further comment.