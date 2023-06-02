Danish Police Arrested Highway Potato Vandal For Reckless Endangerment To Life

All mashed-up: Potatoes are seen scattered across the carriageway on the western part of the Great Belt Bridge, Denmark, Thursday, June 1, 2023. presse-fotos.dk via AP

Danish police have arrested a truck driver on suspicion of causing reckless endangerment to life, after potatoes were found strewn across a bridge between two Danish islands.

The arrest came after police had warned the public that the potatoes had made the roads slippery, so drivers needed to reduce their speed.

It wasn’t just one spillage either.

The first was reported on the west side of the Storebaelt Bridge on Thursday morning (6.35am local time) which connects the island where Copenhagen is situated to the rest of the country.

A similar event then unfolded on the opposite side of the bridge shortly afterwards.

The Danish Road Directorate reported that vehicle queues stretched to up to 11 miles either side of the bridge following the incidents.

Police spokesperson Kenneth Taanquist said: “It looks weird. We are working on two hypotheses: it is either an accident or it is something that has been done deliberately.”

Bizarrely, a third potato accident later occurred near the town of Kolding on the Jutland peninsula – which is also near the Storebaelt bridge, albeit further east.

This all happened shortly after the Danish parliament agreed to tax diesel trucks transporting heavy loads, as a result of which those weighing more than 3.5 tones will be taxed 1.3 Danish kroner (15p) per kilometre from 2025 onwards.

It was a move which triggered protests among truck drivers who have been blocking highways in recent weeks.

They claimed the tax made their livelihoods unsustainable, but the Danish lawmakers said it was essential to reduce the use of petrol and diesel.