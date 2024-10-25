Danny Dyer Says Filming Eastenders Duff Duff Scenes Is 'Awkward' For 1 Reason

via Associated Press Danny Dyer at the National Television Awards, held at the O2 Arena, London, on Wednesday, January 22, 2014. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

You may love Danny Dyer’s role in new Disney+ show Rivals, but let’s be honest ― most of us learned to adore the actor in his long-standing Eastenders role.

Danny, who’s been a member of played Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter for a decade before leaving two years ago, has previously said of his time on the show: “I was blessed with some amazing storylines, some shite ones as well.

“They fucked it up towards the end. It’s a shame it had to come to an end but I’d fucking had enough.”

Recently, on James Acaster and Ed Gamble’s podcast Off Menu, the star explained why getting what you’d assume would be a coveted “duff duff” scene (a high-drama cliffhanger that the Eastenders theme tune famously plays over) isn’t actually all that fun for the actors.

“It was a myth, I think, [that] as an actor, you get to the script, and you flick to the back because you want the ‘Doof, doof,’” he shared.

“You don’t want it, because it’s horrible. It’s awkward,” he added.

“You have to hold a gaze for about eight seconds and it’s the same gaze.

“You know, you’re slightly constipated or... because what it is, the cliffhangers... so it’s the faces, ‘What the fuck is going to happen?’” Danny continued.

“It is a face of ― like, I can’t quite do it now but it’s a flare of the nostril because you’re sort of... thinking... but you hold it for too long because the camera,

next time you watch it, it, sort of, tracks into you. That’s when you know it’s a duff duff.

“You’ve got to hold it, got to hold it, and then the duff duffs kick in. So, I would always dread them. I got a few in my time.”

One of his even involved laughter, Danny said, “and you have to carry the laugh on.”

“They never did it again,” he clarified. “It didn’t work.”