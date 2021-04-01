Danny Dyer has revealed he is intending to have surgery on his testicles, as one of them is like a “jacket potato”.

The EastEnders star revealed he has a hydrocele, which causes swelling in the scrotum.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast with daughter Dani, Sorted With The Dyers, Danny said: “I’m thinking about having a bit of laser [eye] surgery but the other thing I’ve got to get done is my bollock. I’ve got a massive bollock, it’s called a hydrocele.

“Basically one of them is like a fucking jacket potato. It’s one big ball.”