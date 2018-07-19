Danny Dyer Is Providing Voiceovers For New MTV Show ‘True Love Or True Lies’

Danny Dyer is set to give ‘Love Island’ voiceover guy Iain Stirling a run for his money, as he’s bagged a job providing commentary on MTV’s latest show.

‘True Love Or True Lies?’ starts next month and will see six couples arriving at a mansion in Italy, where they think they’ll be competing for £50,000 and the title of The Perfect Couple.

In actual fact, there will be fake couples among them who are just there to steal the cash.