Danny Dyer Is Providing Voiceovers For New MTV Show ‘True Love Or True Lies’

Danny Dyer is set to give ‘Love Island’ voiceover guy Iain Stirling a run for his money, as he’s bagged a job providing commentary on MTV’s latest show.
‘True Love Or True Lies?’ starts next month and will see six couples arriving at a mansion in Italy, where they think they’ll be competing for £50,000 and the title of The Perfect Couple.
In actual fact, there will be fake couples among them who are just there to steal the cash.
In order to win, the real couples will have to try and work out who is faking it and each night, they’ll vote one pair off, and if that couple are revealed to be fakers, the prize fund will grow by £10,000.
Danny will be providing voiceovers for the whole thing, so it’s bound to be TV gold.
The programme, which has already been filmed, is presented by Maya Jama, and neither she nor Danny had any idea who the fakers were while making the show.
Meanwhile, over on ‘Love Island’, Danny’s daughter Dani and her boyfriend Jack Fincham have become fan favourites and look set to be crowned winners when the series ends later this month.
So far, this series has been an explosive one, with record-breaking viewing figures, huge amounts of Ofcom complaints and seemingly endless mentions of being “loyal”.
‘True Love Or True Lies?’ starts at at 9pm on Monday 6 August, on MTV.