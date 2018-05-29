A man has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving after a bus ploughed into 25 parked cars in Dartford town centre.
Police and firefighters confirmed 14 people were injured in the Kent town after the crash at Hythe Street at around 6.55pm on Tuesday.
Images posted on social media show an 480 Arriva bus to Gravesend that appeared to have ploughed into the rear of a number of vehicles.
Other pictures show how some cars were left dented, scratched and smashed as a result of the incident.
Kent Police said: “Kent Police is attending a report of a collision involving multiple vehicles in Dartford town centre.
Officers were called at 6.48pm on Tuesday 29 May to Hythe Street.
The South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service are also at the scene.
“A total of 25 vehicles have been reported damaged. Fourteen people are reported to be walking wounded and are receiving treatment at the scene.
“A man has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving and remains in police custody.
“The road is closed while recovery work is ongoing but is anticipated to be re-opened later this evening.”
Kent Fire and Rescue Service said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called, along with other emergency services, to a crash involving a bus and around 25 other vehicles.
“The crash happened on Hythe Street in Dartford. Crews worked withThe South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics to look after a number of people suffering from minor injuries.
“One person required oxygen following the incident.”
Brian Barnett tweeted: “Serious accident in Dartford, my car smashed! About 20 cars involved, hit by bus. My back hurts!”
Arriva’s area managing director, Oliver Monahan, said: “Arriva can confirm that a bus has collided with a number of vehicles on Hythe Street in Dartford on Tuesday evening.
“There have been some reported injuries and at the moment our priority is supporting the emergency services. Our thoughts are very much with all those affected.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version.