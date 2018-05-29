A man has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving after a bus ploughed into 25 parked cars in Dartford town centre.

Police and firefighters confirmed 14 people were injured in the Kent town after the crash at Hythe Street at around 6.55pm on Tuesday.

Images posted on social media show an 480 Arriva bus to Gravesend that appeared to have ploughed into the rear of a number of vehicles.

Other pictures show how some cars were left dented, scratched and smashed as a result of the incident.