Dave Grohl Confirms He Has Fathered A Child Outside Of His Marriage

Dave Grohl on stage in March

Dave Grohl has revealed he has fathered a child outside of his marriage.

On Tuesday night, the Foo Fighters frontman shared on Instagram that he and an undisclosed woman who is not his wife had welcomed a baby girl.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” he told his followers, insisting that he plans “to be a loving and supportive parent to” the newborn.

He continued: “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.

“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Dave has been married to director Jordyn Blum since 2003.

The pair share three daughters, 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Harper and 10-year-old Ophelia.

While the musician usually remains private on family matters, in his 2021 memoir The Storyteller he described his wife as the “queen of my world” and the “weight in my scale that keeps the arm from tipping”.

Dave with his wife, Jordyn, and their three daughters at the 2023 Grammys

“Our paths had crossed at a time when I thought I was doomed to live forever in the past, but through her strength and clarity, she showed me a future,” he said.

“Together, we created my life’s greatest achievement, my family. And, as our family grew, my appreciation for life did as well. With each child born, I was born again, and with each step that they took, I retraced my own.

“Violet, Harper, and Ophelia gave me life in re-turn, and words cannot express my gratitude to them. Fatherhood eclipsed any dream, any wish, any song I had ever written, and as the years went by I discovered the true meaning of love. I no longer just live for myself; I live for them.”

Before meeting Jordyn, Dave was married to Jennifer Leigh Youngblood for three years. They divorced in 1997, after Dave admitted to being unfaithful during their marriage.