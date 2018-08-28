David Beckham Charged With Speeding, Accused Of Driving At 59mph In 40mph Zone

David Beckham is due to go on trial, after being charged with speeding.

The former England footballer is accused of driving a Bentley at 59mph in a 40mph zone on the A40 in Paddington on January 23, shortly after 5.30pm.

Although David’s case appears on Tuesday’s list to be heard at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court in Battersea, south-west London, the hearing will be an administrative one, held behind closed doors alongside several similar cases with only a magistrate and a legal adviser present, a court official confirmed.