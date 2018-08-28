David Beckham Charged With Speeding, Accused Of Driving At 59mph In 40mph Zone

David Beckham is due to go on trial, after being charged with speeding.
The former England footballer is accused of driving a Bentley at 59mph in a 40mph zone on the A40 in Paddington on January 23, shortly after 5.30pm.
Although David’s case appears on Tuesday’s list to be heard at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court in Battersea, south-west London, the hearing will be an administrative one, held behind closed doors alongside several similar cases with only a magistrate and a legal adviser present, a court official confirmed.
His next court date is for a case management hearing before magistrates in Wimbledon on September 4. A not guilty plea was entered on August 17, according to the court list.
David made his name as a midfielder at Manchester United in the 1990s before going on to play for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.
He retired from playing football in 2013, and is now arguably as famous for his work in other areas, mostly his collaborations with the retail company H&M and endorsement deals with various other brands.
There’s also been a great deal of interest in his personal life over the years, mostly his marriage to Spice-Girls-singer-turned-fashion-designer Victoria Beckham, with whom he has four children.
Earlier this year, David and Victoria were among the many A-list guests at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
David told Esquire back in 2012 that he had a “very normal” relationship with both Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, commenting that they were “very easy to get along with”.