David Bowie Tribute Statue Vandalised With 'Feed The Homeless' Message

A new tribute to David Bowie was vandalised just 48 hours after being unveiled in Aylesbury.

Earthly Messenger - a crowd-funded sculpture in tribute to Bowie - was debuted over the weekend in Aylesbury’s Market Square, near where the late pop icon first appeared as his alter-ego Ziggy Stardust.

However, within just two days, the statue had been vandalised by a protester who felt the money raised to pay for the tribute could have been put to better use.