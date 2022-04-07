David McKee Ewen MacDonald/Alamy

Children’s author and illustrator David McKee has died at the age of 87.

David was best known as the creator of iconic characters like Elmer the Patchwork Elephant and Mr Benn, as well as writing Not Now, Bernard and illustrating some of the more recent books in the Paddington Bear series.

Advertisement

On Thursday, his publisher confirmed that he had died surrounded by loved ones after what they described as a “short illness”. in the South of France.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of David McKee, beloved author and illustrator for children, and creator of iconic children’s books Elmer, Not Now, Bernard and Mr Benn,” they said.

Advertisement

“David died surrounded by his family, following a short illness in the South of France, where he has spent a lot of time in recent years. He was 87.

“All at Andersen Press hope his spirit lives on for many more generations through his joyful, heartfelt stories.”

Advertisement

David McKee, beloved creator of iconic children’s books Elmer, Not Now, Bernard and Mr Benn has sadly died following a short illness. We all hope his spirit lives on for many more generations through his joyful, heartfelt stories.



Full statement here: https://t.co/P8h6jY6PY8 pic.twitter.com/k0pRWq2xpb — Andersen Press (@AndersenPress) April 7, 2022

His long-time publisher, Klaus Flugge, also released a statement, saying: “I am devastated by the sudden death of my best friend, David McKee. He was as close to Andersen Press as I am.

“He was there from the very beginning and essential to the origin of the company. He became great friends with everyone he encountered – staff, authors and illustrators alike.

“His was a singular voice and a shining light in children’s books that highlighted inclusivity, diversity and parts of our world that are not always present in publishing for children.

“His classic books include Elmer, Two Monsters and Not Now, Bernard, amongst many, many others, have become part of the canon of children’s literature, and we hope will be enjoyed by children for many more generations to come.”

Advertisement

David pictured in 2010 Colin McPherson via Getty Images

David’s first book, Two Can Toucan, was published in 1964.

He continued writing long into his 80s, with the Elmer book Elmer’s Walk being released just four years ago.