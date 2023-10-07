Posh And Becks: The Most Iconic Images Of Their 24-Year Love Story

There have been ups and downs, but mostly ups, and 24 years into their marriage, David and Victoria Beckham are still truly couple goals.

As they open up about their lives in a new Netflix documentary, we take a misty-eyed look back at their relationship, starting way back in...

1997

Rex

Aaaww young love! Fresh-faced and high on love – look, even Victoria (Adams, as she was then known) is smiling. And David was still shopping at Burton.

Rex

David’s still like a Cheshire cat. Victoria, meanwhile, is apparently trying to work out how her bar bill came to that much.

1998

Rex

One year in and the pair announce their engagement. Feels like yesterday.

Rex

The loved-up pair then headed to Marbella for their first holiday together, way before Gemma Collins and the rest of the “no carbs before Marbs” TOWIE lot invaded the Spanish resort.

Rex

It didn’t take long for Victoria to drag David along to a fashion show (Antonio Berardi, since you’re asking).

Rex

But David’s attendance didn’t appear to have an instant effect on his wardrobe.

1999

Rex

The morning of Posh and Becks’ wedding also saw the debut of David’s signature kiss-on-the-nose PDA. He’ll get the hang of it.

Rex

Luttrellstown Castle, Ireland was the venue for the couple’s nuptials on 4 July 1999. Thrones featured. We doubt vol-au-vaunts did.

Rex

Elton John adopted the couple way before he had kids of his own.

Rex

If anyone can pull off head-to-toe leather, then it’s these two. Except they didn’t. Let that be a warning to us all.

Rex

See also: bandanas.

Rex

That same year also saw the arrival of their first child, Brooklyn, who was named after the place he was conceived. We know this because they told EVERYBODY.

Rex

Yeeaaah, they hadn’t had much sleep at this point, had they?

2000

Rex

With David playing for Manchester United and Victoria still a member of the Spice Girls, the pair were basically royalty at this point.

Rex

In a bid to beat Sophie Ellis Bextor and Spiller to the number one spot, Victoria asked David to join her on the promo trail. She still had to settle for second place, though.

2002

Rex

OK, so David’s definitely been going to a few more fashion shows. Still not sure Victoria’s a fan, though.

2003

Rex

The Beckhams take on Japan. Good to see the hand-hold checker is present and correct.

Rex

You know you’ve really made it when you get your very own waxwork in erm, Louis Tussauds in Great Yarmouth. Well, at least they got the matching leather outfits right.

Rex

Peak matchy-matchy Beckhams at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards in LA.

Rex

From Beckingham Palace to Buckingham Palace: David’s investiture.

2004

Rex

The kiss-on-the-nose PDA still going strong.

Rex

Following Geri’s departure from the Spice Girls, she found work at Madame Tussauds in London.

Rex

We’re blaming Geri for this.

2005

Rex

David is all smiles following the birth of his third son, Cruz, named after the couple’s friend, Tom.

2006

Rex

Victoria celebrating the end of England’s match at the 2006 World Cup.

Rex

Brand Beckham at their first fragrance launch. Bet they still use it everyday.

2007

Rex

We told you Tom was one of their besties.

Rex

Do you reckon they did each other’s?

Rex

2007 saw the the Beckhams move into their family home in Beverly Hills. State of it.

2010

Rex

Spot the odd one out.

2011

Rex

And the only two people capable of upstaging Prince William and Kate Middleton at the royal wedding are... Victoria and her baby bump (sorry David).

2012

Rex

A class act.

2013

Rex

Proud husband and daughter on the frow of Victoria’s New York fashion show

2014

Rex

They’re getting there with these waxworks...

2015

Rex

16 years since their wedding day and they’re still working (out).

2016

Rex

“Errrm, thanks, you really shouldn’t have.”

2017

Rex

Glastonbury. Back off, mate.

2018

Rex

Owning it on Meghan and Harry’s big day.

2019

Rex

Who said romance was dead?

2020

Rex

