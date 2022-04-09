The Beckhams 'Excited' As They Gear Up For Son Brooklyn's Star-Studded Wedding To Nicola Peltz

The Beckhams have got a big weekend ahead of them, as eldest son Brooklyn ties the knot to fiancée Nicola Peltz.
And as preparations for the big day reached their final stages, Victoria and David took some time out to enjoy a meal with sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper.
Posh shared pictures of them enjoying a meal together ahead of the wedding on Saturday.
Revealing the family’s elation at the upcoming celebrations, Victoria wrote: “An exciting weekend ahead of us!! Kisses from Miami. We love you @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz.”
The couple’s bash will take place at the American heiress’ $76 million, 44,000 sq ft oceanfront family home in Palm Beach, Florida, known as “Montsorrel”, where huge marquees have been set up in the grounds ahead of the bash.
Romeo and Cruz are set to be Brooklyn’s best men, while sister Harper will be a bridesmaid and dad David will be Master Of Ceremonies and give a short speech.
The guest list includes chef Gordon Ramsay, Victoria’s Secret model Gigi Hadid, Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, fashion designer Nicole Ritchie, Madonna’s son Rocco Ritchie, former footballer Phil Neville, American football legend Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.
There are also rumours that Harry and Meghan could be putting in an appearance.
The wedding will also see Spice Girls reunion, although reports have suggested Geri Horner will not be present with her fellow bandmates Mel C, Mel B and Emma Bunton, choosing to support her husband racing boss Christian Horner at the Australian Grand Prix.
However, Posh’s update from their meal on Friday might be the last we get to see of the celebrations until the official shots are released.
Vogue magazine has nabbed the exclusive rights to cover the event, with the couple reportedly banning guests from taking pictures or using social media throughout the day.