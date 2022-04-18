David Walliams on Britain's Got Talent Guy Levy/ITV

David Walliams appeared to reveal a unique talent of his own on Sunday’s Britain’s Got Talent – the ability to be in two places at once.

Eagle-eyed viewers of the ITV talent show spotted an apparent editing error involving the judge as the auditions continued.

Easter Sunday’s episode saw David join breakdancing pensioner Joy on stage during her performance.

However, he could be seen both on the stage and still behind the judges’ desk at one point during her audition, which did not go unnoticed on Twitter...

Brilliant editing from the #BGT team, David up on stage and David also sat in his seat, at the same time! pic.twitter.com/J9iwEFZj41 — allantanddec (@allantanddec) April 17, 2022

David got up on stage but at the same time was still sitting 😳 @davidwalliams #BGT pic.twitter.com/FJap9Yihjz — Kyle Jones (@KyleJon3ss) April 17, 2022

So David Walliams is walking up on stage, yet still sat in his seat watching Joy dancing? Two of him……#BritainsGotTalent #bgt pic.twitter.com/gNpKW9FcgH — Jamie Pragnell (@jamie_pragnell) April 17, 2022

Didnt know David had a twin #BGT ...



David in his seat and David on the stage 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yJCYt9j24x — Jen (@jen_newcastle) April 17, 2022

HuffPost UK has contacted Britain’s Got Talent for comment and is awaiting a response.

The show, which returned for its 15th series on Saturday night, has already been forced to respond to criticism around another particular audition.

Among the auditionees in the first episode was American singer Loren Allred, who has already had chart success after performing one of the most iconic songs in The Greatest Showman, whose soundtrack matched Adele’s record in terms of weeks at number one in the UK charts.The performer lent her voice to the song Never Enough, with actor Rebecca Ferguson lip syncing to Loren’s vocals in the finished film.

Defending Loren’s involvement in the show, which many viewers believe should be an amateur competition, a spokesperson said (via Metro): “Whilst most people will have heard the infamous Greatest Showman track, Loren is not a household name, and she deserves her spot on the BGT stage.”

Insisting the performer is “well-deserving of this opportunity”, they added: “It’s fantastic that Loren is now able to step out and stand in her own right to be the face, and not just the voice, of one of the most well-known tracks of all time.”

It was later revealed that Loren had earned the first Golden Buzzer of the series, with Amanda Holden sending her straight through to the live semi-finals.

