Dawn French's 'Anne Hegerty-Esque' New Look Gets The Thumbs Up From The Woman Herself

Dawn French has unveiled some new snaps of her dramatic new hair do – although she’s admitted that she and her husband have had some rather different ideas about which celebrity she’s channelling. While she’s always been known for her iconic dark bob, Dawn shared last month that she had decided to start embracing her natural grey hair, and had cut off what was left of her dark locks.

On Monday, the 63-year-old shared a second “hair update”, claiming that she was “going for it big time”. “I’ve chopped even more off,” the Vicar Of Dibley star wrote on Instagram, before admitting that her husband, charity executive Mark Bignell, had already started comparing her to one of our daytime faves. “I’m thinking I’m giving it solid Jamie Lee Curtis. Husband says I’m giving it full Anne Hegerty.”

Posting the same photo on Twitter, Dawn added: “In my head, it’s v Jamie Lee Curtis. Husband says it’s actually v Anne Hegerty. “Don’t care…. Both are ruddy KWEEEENS.”

The photo actually ended up catching the attention of The Chase’s Governess herself, who wrote back: “Looks fabulous!” “Full respect to you m’lady,” Dawn responded.

Dawn previously said of her hair transformation that she was “starting short” but “aiming [for] the ol bob in full grey glory”. “It’s a process… I’m not great at patience,” she added.

ITV/Shutterstock Anne on the set of Beat The Chasers