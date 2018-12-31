Celebrity Deaths 2018: The Stars We Lost Too Soon

We’ve said goodbye to some of our most loved stars this year.

There were big losses from the acting world including screen legend Burt Reynolds, as well as ‘Vicar Of Dibley’ star Emma Chambers and Leslie Grantham, who was best known for playing Dirty Den in ‘EastEnders’.

The music world also said goodbye to legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin, Cranberries star Dolores O’Riordan, DJ and musician Avicii, rapper Mac Miller and legendary frontmen Pete Shelley of Buzzcocks and Mark E Smith of The Fall.

We also lost some of TV’s most well known entertainers including Ken Dodd, Jim Bowen and Dale Winton.

Here we remember them all.