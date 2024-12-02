I'm A Celebrity Star Dean McCullough Opens Up About 'Telling Off' From Ant McPartlin

Dean McCullough and Ant McPartlin ITV

On Sunday night, Dean became the second campmate to be sent packing, and reflected on his time in the jungle during Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain.

During his time in camp, the Radio 1 DJ was chosen to take part in no fewer than seven Bushtucker Trials, which it’s fair to say he wasn’t always the best at coping with.

In fact, in one memorable moment, Ant gave Dean some tough love before he took on a challenge, telling him: “You can only change the narrative by sticking with it and getting on with it.”

“When Ant was telling me off for saying ‘I’m a celebrity get me out of here’, it felt like a proper telling off,” Dean admitted to GMB.

“I felt like he meant it. So I did what I was told, and I wanted to win him back around, which I think I did in the end.”

'Did you gradually learn to love the trials?'@susannareid100 and @edballs chat to the latest I'm A Celeb evictee Dean McCullough about his time in the jungle. pic.twitter.com/j2ISQQqAKX — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 2, 2024

Ant previously told Unpacked host Joel Dommett that he was “not happy” with himself for the way he spoke to Dean.

“My annoyance came across on screen and I was quite unprofessional,” he explained, adding: “You get to the point where you’re like ‘What are you doing?’.”

Just 10 contestants remain in the current series of I’m A Celebrity, following Jane Moore and Dean’s exits last week.

