A debris field has been discovered during a search for a missing submersible that was carrying five people near the Titanic wreckage, the US Coast Guard said Thursday.

The discovery was made by a remotely operated vehicle searching the area, which is being evaluated by experts within the unified command. That group reportedly consists of the US Coast Guard, US Navy, Canadian Coast Guard and OceanGate Expeditions.

A press briefing will be held at 3pm local time (8pm in Britain) to discuss the findings from the Horizon Arctic’s remotely operated vehicle, the Coast Guard said.