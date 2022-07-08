Declan Donnelly has been left “heartbroken” after the loss of his older brother Dermott, who has died following a serious illness.

Father Dermott Donnelly – who was a priest at St Joseph’s Church in Stanley, County Durham – died in hospital at the age of 55 on Friday afternoon.

The Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle first announced news of his death, which it said had come as “a great shock”.

“It is with great sadness that we have to inform you of the death of Fr Dermott Donnelly who died peacefully this afternoon in hospital. This has come as a great shock to all of us,” an announcement on its website read.

“Please pray for the repose of his soul and keep his family, especially his mother, in your prayers at this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will follow when finalised.

“May he rest in peace.”