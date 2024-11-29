Deliciously Ella's Black Friday Sale Is Less Than £2 Per Month, And It's The Best Food Deal I've Seen

Deliciously Ella

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

My partner can’t start his day properly without Deliciously Ella’s apple and raisin cereal bars, so you can imagine how pleased I was to find out she shared a similar make-at-home recipe on her site.

Discovering that took me down a rabbit hole ― not only does Deliciously Ella’s site have more than 1,500 plant-based recipes, but it’s got over 800 exercise and sleep entries too.

Then, the real kicker came; it turns out there’s 50% off a site membership right now, dropping the annual subscription cost from £27.99 to £14.00 ’til December 3.

That’s a decrease from £2.33 to a measly £1.16 a month.

You’ll enjoy a seven-day free trial before that lowered price kicks in too ― a membership will get you a 15% discount on the brand’s products, like the coveted cereal bars, as well.

That means that if you usually go through more than 16 Deliciously Ella bars a month, say (which we do), you’ll be saving enough on your purchase to more than cover the cost of a subscription.

That means you’d effectively be saving money by getting access to easy, healthy recipes, meditation practices, exercise routines, and sleep sounds that customers love.

You’ll be able to use your login for Deliciously Ella’s Android and Apple apps too.

That means you’ll have easy-to-follow, nutritious recipes at your fingertips throughout the week at your literally fingertips.