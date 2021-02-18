Demi Lovato Suffered Three Strokes And A Heart Attack Following Near-Fatal Overdose

Demi Lovato has opened up about her near-fatal drug overdose in 2018, revealing she suffered three strokes and a heart attack as a result.

The 28-year-old singer was taken to hospital in Los Angeles after relapsing. She had been sober for six years.

Demi explores her battle with addiction in the YouTube documentary series Dancing With The Devil and in a new trailer shared details about her overdose.

“I had three strokes,” she said. “I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes.”

The US star revealed she was still living with the effects of the overdose, including brain damage and blind spots in her vision which prevent her from driving.