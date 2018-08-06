Demi Lovato Issues First Statement Following Suspected Overdose

Demi Lovato has issued her first statement following her suspected overdose.

The singer said she was focusing on her “sobriety and road to recovery”, adding that “I will keep fighting”, after she was hospitalised last month.

Writing on Instagram, Demi said: “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time.

“It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”