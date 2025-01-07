Fans Defend Demi Moore After Awkward Golden Globes Moment With Kylie Jenner

Demi Moore celebrating her first ever Golden Globes win on Sunday night via Associated Press

Demi Moore’s daughter is not going to let the online gossip mill steal her mom’s shine.

In the video, which was originally posted on the Golden Globes’ official TikTok account, an elated Demi could be seen hugging actor Elle Fanning, who is sitting next to Kylie.

Advertisement

Demi began to talk excitedly with Elle, as Kylie looked on. At one point, Kylie appeared to congratulate Demi, which she briefly acknowledged before turning back to Elle to continue their conversation.

Following this, Demi noticed Kylie’s boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet, greeting him warmly and beginning talking to him, essentially passing Kylie over in the process.

Advertisement

Another video posted to X, formerly Twitter, shows the exchange between Timothée and Demi from a slightly different angle.

You can see the Kylie Cosmetics founder nervously playing with her hair and excitedly clutching her phone — perhaps in anticipation of getting a selfie with Demi — but eventually looking down in apparent defeat as the Ghost actor walks away.

Some social media users were outraged by the maybe-snub, while others delighted in it:

Kylie TRIED to get included there bahahahaha Demi was like "NOPE" 🤣🤣 — Sha C (@Sha74Love) January 6, 2025

Advertisement

Demi's like 'I ain't got time for that,' and I'm here for it. Slay, queen — Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) January 6, 2025

I have second hand embarrassment — Celine (@Celineroseeee) January 6, 2025

What's wrong with Demi Moore? Like, it's okay that you don't want to engage in conversation with someone, but you say hello just to be polite. I felt bad for Kylie, she still tried to tell her something and the chick ignored her — B. (@isaagrz_) January 6, 2025

Advertisement

Demi Moore ignoring Kylie Jenner on purpose is simply manerless. You're in a public social setting. Direct cut, skipping someone on purpose to prove your disdain proves much more of Demi than of Kylie. Clasless and crass. You're in a gown and behave like a clown. — Cakes-alot (@Cakes_it_all) January 6, 2025

But after the video went viral, Demi’s youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, wasn’t about to let this narrative overshadow her mom’s achievement, and lovingly defended her in an Instagram Story.

In Tallulah’s post, she shared a screenshot of a social media post by the outlet Too Fab, with the caption: “Did Demi Moore snub Kylie Jenner? That’s what some are saying after THIS seeing this video.”

Advertisement

Accompanying the screenshot, Tallulah wrote in overlaying text that she was “nipping” this whole story “straight in the bud”.

“We spent new year with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do, this angel was in total shock and delight and moving throughout a warm room of well wishers,” she wrote of her mother.

“There was not snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space,” Willis added. “Literally just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!”

Advertisement

A screenshot of Tallulah Willis’ Instagram Story regarding Demi Moore and Kylie Jenner. Screenshot @buuski via Instagram

For what it’s worth, plenty of social media users didn’t interpret the encounter as Demi being deliberately rude to Kylie either:

i think demi was just trying to make the rounds as quickly as possible. she’s campaigning for future roles as any good actor/businessman should! — ras ali | رأس علي 🇲🇦 (@rasalistair) January 6, 2025

Advertisement

demi replied to kylie when she said congrats tho, stop with these baseless narratives — juju ♡ (@jujuarmani_) January 6, 2025

She looked right at her and said “thank you” ??? — Mommy Short Legs (@kerionmywayward) January 6, 2025

By the time Demi turned, Kylie’s back was to her — 🧡🧡 (@TallFicus) January 6, 2025

Advertisement