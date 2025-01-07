Fans Defend Demi Moore After Awkward Golden Globes Moment With Kylie Jenner

Demi Moore’s daughter is not going to let the online gossip mill steal her mom’s shine.
On Sunday, after the Substance star won her first major acting award at the 82nd Golden Globes, footage began bubbling up on social media that ― according to some ― depicted Demi snubbing fellow guest Kylie Jenner at the ceremony.
In the video, which was originally posted on the Golden Globes’ official TikTok account, an elated Demi could be seen hugging actor Elle Fanning, who is sitting next to Kylie.
Demi began to talk excitedly with Elle, as Kylie looked on. At one point, Kylie appeared to congratulate Demi, which she briefly acknowledged before turning back to Elle to continue their conversation.
Following this, Demi noticed Kylie’s boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet, greeting him warmly and beginning talking to him, essentially passing Kylie over in the process.
Another video posted to X, formerly Twitter, shows the exchange between Timothée and Demi from a slightly different angle.
You can see the Kylie Cosmetics founder nervously playing with her hair and excitedly clutching her phone — perhaps in anticipation of getting a selfie with Demi — but eventually looking down in apparent defeat as the Ghost actor walks away.
Some social media users were outraged by the maybe-snub, while others delighted in it:
But after the video went viral, Demi’s youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, wasn’t about to let this narrative overshadow her mom’s achievement, and lovingly defended her in an Instagram Story.
In Tallulah’s post, she shared a screenshot of a social media post by the outlet Too Fab, with the caption: “Did Demi Moore snub Kylie Jenner? That’s what some are saying after THIS seeing this video.”
Accompanying the screenshot, Tallulah wrote in overlaying text that she was “nipping” this whole story “straight in the bud”.
“We spent new year with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do, this angel was in total shock and delight and moving throughout a warm room of well wishers,” she wrote of her mother.
“There was not snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space,” Willis added. “Literally just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!”
For what it’s worth, plenty of social media users didn’t interpret the encounter as Demi being deliberately rude to Kylie either: