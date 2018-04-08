Man 'Wrestles' Ram In Derbyshire That Is Inflicting 'Reign Of Terror' On Villagers

A ram is apparently causing such mayhem in rural Derbyshire that a villager wrestled the animal for 10 minutes after being charged by the sheep. Reporting first by the Derby Telegraph and subsequently confirmed by the BBC suggests the animal being kept in a field in Kirk Ireton has injured several people and even caused broken bones. There are claims one man had to have a metal plate fitted in his hand. Details were revealed at a parish council meeting last week, with the local newspaper describing how villagers feel they are the victim of the ram’s “vicious reign of terror”.

Derby Telegraph

A public footpath runs through the field, the BBC said, and villagers want signs erected warning walkers about the safety risk. “You’ll know from the last meeting we were having trouble with this ram,” parish council chairwoman Kath Stevens told members. “Well, it’s gradually getting worse and worse. “One man, as I understand it, has had two operations as a result of this ram, and a steel plate put in, David Evans has been injured, and there’s an old gentleman hobbling around in Hull that’s been badly butted.” The council has written to the farmer asking them to move the animal.

Dominique Walterson